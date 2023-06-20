Grant Road murders: Police file 374-page charge sheet in case

Document uses 72 eyewitness statements, CCTV footage from neighbourhood and mobile phone video footage of witnesses to make an iron-clad case against man who murdered 3 neighbours

Chetan Gala. File pic

A 374-page charge sheet has been submitted by DB Marg police station regarding a triple murder case that occurred at Parvati Mansion in Grant Road on March 24.

Police said the accused assumed his family had abandoned him because of their neighbours, whom he later killed. The charge sheet also states that the accused had previously quarrelled with the deceased and had issued death threats to them.

The charge sheet, presented to Killa Court, includes testimonies from 72 witnesses, as well as CCTV footage and videos captured by local residents. As part of the investigation, the police have also recorded a statement from the accused, Chetan Gala’s wife, who acted as a witness. The accused attacked five of his neighbours, resulting in the deaths of three.

The remaining two victims provided statements to the police after making a recovery. The charge sheet further reveals that the accused had previously issued death threats to the victims, and non-cognisable complaints were filed with the police, which now form part of the evidence.

The crucial statement provided by Gala’s wife also discloses that he exhibited a hyperactive sexual drive and would forcibly engage in physical relations, leading to frequent arguments between them and eventually resulting in their separation. The incident occurred following a heated argument between the husband and wife, who subsequently left; the accused went on a rampage, attacking five of his neighbours. Gala has been charged for murder and attempted murder.

