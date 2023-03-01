Thane Crime: 48-year-old hawker killed by unidentified persons

The incident took place near Pedhya Maruti Mandir in Jambli Naka market in Thane around 10 pm

An office bearer of Shinde-faction Sena was killed on Tuesday night in Thane by unidentified persons. The deceased person was identified as Ravindra Pardeshi, brother of Thane's notorious gangster Barkya Pardeshi.

The incident took place near Pedhya Maruti Mandir in Jambli Naka market in Thane around 10 pm.

The 48-year-old Pardeshi, a resident of Kharkar Ali, was returning home when the unidentified persons attacked him.

According to the police, while Pradeshi was walking, bike-borne assailants attacked him with a chopper. He sustained severe injuries on his head. As he was rushed to a private hospital for treatment, the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

As per the preliminary information in the police investigation, the incident occurred due to a dispute over the collection of bribe (hafta) from hawkers in the market.

"We have registered an offence against attackers, prima facie it looks like financial dispute or enmity. We are yet to establish the reason behind the attack," said Jayraj Ranvare, Senior Inspector of Thane Town police station.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder).