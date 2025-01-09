A hawker was stabbed after attempting to stop a dispute between a man and women passengers on a Mumbai suburban train. The incident occurred near Bandra station, with the hawker now hospitalised and the attacker in police custody

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Hawker stabbed after intervening in fight between man and women passengers on Mumbai train x 00:00

A hawker who attempted to intervene in a scuffle between a man and some women passengers on a Mumbai suburban train was stabbed and is currently in hospital, according to a police official.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident, which took place on Wednesday afternoon near Bandra station on the Western Railway network, escalated when Sachin Dharolia, a 24-year-old hawker, attempted to stop a verbal altercation between the man and several women. Dharolia, who was selling chocolates in the women’s compartment of the train with his brother-in-law, Jitesh Ambalia, found himself in the middle of the dispute when the situation took a violent turn.

As the argument continued, Dharolia tried to mediate the situation, but things quickly escalated. The man, identified as Pradeep Kshatriya, aged 49 and a resident of Virar, allegedly stabbed Dharolia in the stomach with a knife. In addition, Kshatriya struck Dharolia on the head with a stick.

At this point, passengers in the compartment intervened, overpowering Kshatriya and giving him a severe thrashing. The commotion prompted the other passengers to alert the police. A team from the Bandra railway police arrived at the scene and swiftly moved Dharolia to a nearby hospital. The police also took Kshatriya into custody, as he had been severely beaten by the passengers. Both Dharolia and Kshatriya were admitted to hospital, with Dharolia being placed in the ICU due to the severity of his injuries.

Police identified the accused, Kshatriya, who will face charges including attempt to murder and other related offences under the Indian Penal Code (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita). He is currently hospitalised for treatment and will be arrested once he is discharged.

The altercation unfolded quickly and resulted in a violent confrontation. The police have assured that a thorough investigation will follow, and Kshatriya will be held accountable for his actions as soon as he is medically fit for arrest.