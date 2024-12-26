479 e-challans issued as illegal parking clogs roads on Christmas Eve

A traffic jam near Bandra Reclamation on Thursday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Mumbai: Selfie craze leaves Bandra congested x 00:00

Motorists who thronged Bandra Reclamation and Carter Road, drawn by beautifully lit-up scenes on Christmas Eve, were issued e-challans by the traffic department for illegal parking, which caused severe traffic jams. Traffic cops told mid-day that many of these motorists were taking selfies while standing on the highway at Reclamation and had parked their vehicles in double and triple rows, exacerbating the gridlock.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bandra West, which includes hotspots like Reclamation, Bandstand, and Carter Road, is one of Mumbai’s most famous areas, home to many celebrities. On Christmas Eve, more than 25,000–30,000 people visited Reclamation and Carter Road for the lighting shows. According to traffic cops, the lack of parking facilities in the nearby areas forced motorists to park on the highway, leading to chaos.

Speaking to mid-day, Senior Inspector Subhash Shinde of the Bandra Traffic Division said, “On Christmas Eve, there was massive traffic at Reclamation and Carter Road. The entire Bandra West area was gridlocked. Most people parked their vehicles on the highway. We sought help from city police to ease the situation.”

"Visitors were parking their vehicles on the highway and taking selfies with their families. Traffic started building up from 5.30 pm and only eased after midnight. Even after the lighting shows ended, many people continued to visit the spot for selfies," explained Senior PI Shinde. "We took action against 479 vehicles, but this is a small number as most of our officers and constables were busy clearing the traffic. Our main focus was to ease the congestion, and where necessary, we issued fines.

Most of Bandra West is dug up for ongoing construction work, especially at Lucky Junction, adding to the traffic woes," Shinde added. Visitors also complained about the lack of autos operating on meters for trips to Bandra Reclamation. A police officer shared, “We have been working long hours, often going home at 3-4 am and returning to duty by 8-9 am for the past few days.”

Traffic Advisory for New Year’s Eve

Mumbai traffic police has warned of heavy congestion in Bandra West due to celebrations at Reclamation, KC Road, and Carter Road.

No Parking

Carter Road: Parking is prohibited for all vehicles (except emergency service vehicles) on both the northbound and southbound lanes of Carter Road, from Otters Club to Cafe Coffee Day.

KC Marg: From the Reclamation BEST Bus Depot to MSRDC, parking on both the northbound and southbound lanes is prohibited for all vehicles (except emergency service vehicles).

Alternative routes

Vehicles heading toward MSRDC should take a left turn from Reclamation Road, proceed straight to Zenda Point, take a U-turn before the Toll Plaza, and continue on the northbound road before taking a left turn toward MSRDC.

No Entry

The southbound stretch of Reclamation Road, from Zenda Point to MSRDC, will remain closed.