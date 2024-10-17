The hearing in the Mumbai-Jaipur train firing case was to take place in Dindoshi sessions court for recording evidence from complainant Amey Acharya and two key witnesses. However, none of the witnesses were produced by the prosecution

The hearing in the Mumbai-Jaipur train firing case, which was to be held on Thursday, October 17, has been postponed till November 11. The hearing was to take place in Dindoshi sessions court for recording evidence from complainant Amey Acharya and two key witnesses. However, none of the witnesses were produced by the prosecution.

The railway police reportedly prevented the witnesses from attending the hearing, directing them that a future court order would determine the next date for their testimony. Despite this, the police submitted summons reports, stating that the service had been made, but the witnesses were absent. They further informed the court that owing to the sensitive nature of the case, it would be inappropriate to record evidence before the upcoming elections.

In light of these developments, the court adjourned the case until November 11.

The hearing was attended by the accused's defence team, including advocates Jaywant Patil, Bhushan Manchekar, and Swapnil Sagvekar.

In August, the court had charged dismissed Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, the accused in the Mumbai-Jaipur train firing case,, with murder and promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion.