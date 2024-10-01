RPF constable Chetan Singh who is accused of shooting dead four persons on board a Jaipur-Mumbai train on July 31, is the prime accused in the case

Chetan Singh. File Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Jaipur-Mumbai train firing: Trial against RPF cop begins x 00:00

The trial for the Mumbai-Jaipur express train firing case began on Wednesday in the Dindoshi Sessions Court.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh who is accused of shooting dead four persons, including his senior colleague, on board a Jaipur-Mumbai train on July 31, is the prime accused in the case.

Singh was nabbed with his weapon while trying to flee.

As per police, Singh shot dead RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena and another passenger in B5 coach with his automatic weapon. He then shot dead another passenger in a pantry car and one more passenger in S6 coach next to the pantry car some time after 5 am that day.

During a hearing in the case on October 1, advocate Jaywant Patil and advocate Bhushan Manchekar represented the matter. The court issued summons for the witnesses to appear, including the complainant, Amay Acharya, and two key witnesses from the scene--Hemant Brid, the Station Master at Mumbai Central Station, and Atul Bangera, the Deputy Station Master.

The court has scheduled these witnesses to testify starting October 17, 2024.