Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore
Mumbai: Two teenagers go missing amid academic pressure
Two arrested with five baby crocodiles at Mumbai airport
Iconic Reay Road Bridge takes shape; to open in November
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP MLAs inspect condition of roads in national capital
Govinda accidentally shoots himself in the leg, hospitalised
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Jaipur Mumbai train firing Trial against RPF cop begins

Jaipur-Mumbai train firing: Trial against RPF cop begins

Updated on: 01 October,2024 10:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

RPF constable Chetan Singh who is accused of shooting dead four persons on board a Jaipur-Mumbai train on July 31, is the prime accused in the case

Jaipur-Mumbai train firing: Trial against RPF cop begins

Chetan Singh. File Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Jaipur-Mumbai train firing: Trial against RPF cop begins
x
00:00

The trial for the Mumbai-Jaipur express train firing case began on Wednesday in the Dindoshi Sessions Court.


Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh who is accused of shooting dead four persons, including his senior colleague, on board a Jaipur-Mumbai train on July 31, is the prime accused in the case.


Singh was nabbed with his weapon while trying to flee.


As per police, Singh shot dead RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena and another passenger in B5 coach with his automatic weapon. He then shot dead another passenger in a pantry car and one more passenger in S6 coach next to the pantry car some time after 5 am that day.

During a hearing in the case on October 1, advocate Jaywant Patil and advocate Bhushan Manchekar represented the matter. The court issued summons for the witnesses to appear, including the complainant, Amay Acharya, and two key witnesses from the scene--Hemant Brid, the Station Master at Mumbai Central Station, and Atul Bangera, the Deputy Station Master.

The court has scheduled these witnesses to testify starting October 17, 2024.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai crime news Crime News mumbai trains jaipur mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK