Hurt at woman he was in love with marrying, Mumbai man ends life

Updated on: 01 May,2023 06:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

He slit his throat in an inebriated state on Saturday

Hurt at woman he was in love with marrying, Mumbai man ends life

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Hurt at woman he was in love with marrying, Mumbai man ends life
A 25-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Vakola in Santa Cruz as the woman he was in love with was set to marry someone else in her native Uttar Pradesh, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.


He slit his throat in an inebriated state on Saturday and was rushed to nearby VN Desai Hospital, then to Sion Hospital and finally to KEM Hospital in Parel where he died on Monday, the Vakola police station official said.



"His kin said he was distressed after getting to know that the woman he was in love was to get married in UP on May 12. He has tried to harm himself earlier as well," he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

