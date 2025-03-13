Breaking News
Four held for brutally attacking teenager over love affair in Dharashiv
Gadchiroli Police launches ‘Cyber Doot’ mobile van for awareness on cyber crime
Massive security cover in Mumbai for Holi: 10,000+ cops, special teams on duty
Holi 2025: BMC appeals for eco-friendly and safe festivities
Man steals idol, silver crown from temple in Palghar, held
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Indrani Mukerjea seeks clarity on daughter Vidhis status as witness

Indrani Mukerjea seeks clarity on daughter Vidhi’s status as witness

Updated on: 13 March,2025 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

At the time, the special court had rejected Vidhi’s plea, citing Indrani’s bail conditions, which prohibited contact with witnesses yet to be examined

Indrani Mukerjea seeks clarity on daughter Vidhi’s status as witness

Indrani Mukerjea (in pic) has been prohibited from meeting her daughter Vidhi as she is considered a prime witness in the Sheena Bora murder case. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article
Indrani Mukerjea seeks clarity on daughter Vidhi’s status as witness
x
00:00

Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Wednesday made a submission in a special court seeking clarity from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on whether her daughter, Vidhi Mukerjea, has been dropped as a witness in the case, so that she could meet her. The request made through her lawyer came a day after the CBI submitted a list of 69 witnesses, which did not include Vidhi's name.


The murder of Sheena Bora, Indrani’s daughter from an earlier relationship, was allegedly carried out in April 2012. 


The crime investigation agency asserted its commitment to a speedy trial but did not directly address the status of Vidhi, the daughter of Indrani and her former husband and co-accused Sanjeev Khana, as a witness. The prosecution is expected to present its submissions on Thursday.


Though the list didn’t mention Vidhi, the CBI said, “These witnesses will be examined on priority basis and other prosecution witnesses may be examined only when there would be need to keep in view the testimony of aforesaid witnesses”.

In 2022, when Vidhi had sought permission to meet her mother, the CBI opposed the plea, stating that she was an important witness and that her testimony had yet to be recorded. 

At the time, the special court had rejected Vidhi’s plea, citing Indrani’s bail conditions, which prohibited contact with witnesses yet to be examined.

Indrani's lawyer, Ranjeet Sangle, told the court that the CBI was not clarifying whether Vidhi will be made a witness or not.

“I [Indrani] have not been able to meet my daughter, who wants to stay with me and take care of me. I am unable to meet her. Let me know if Vidhi is going to be examined, so I can meet her,” Indrani stated in her submission through lawyer. 

“I will die without being able to meet my daughter... this is causing great prejudice to us and inconvenience to the court,” she added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indrani mukerjea sheena bora case central bureau of investigation mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK