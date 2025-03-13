At the time, the special court had rejected Vidhi’s plea, citing Indrani’s bail conditions, which prohibited contact with witnesses yet to be examined

Indrani Mukerjea (in pic) has been prohibited from meeting her daughter Vidhi as she is considered a prime witness in the Sheena Bora murder case. Pic/Satej Shinde

Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Wednesday made a submission in a special court seeking clarity from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on whether her daughter, Vidhi Mukerjea, has been dropped as a witness in the case, so that she could meet her. The request made through her lawyer came a day after the CBI submitted a list of 69 witnesses, which did not include Vidhi's name.

The murder of Sheena Bora, Indrani’s daughter from an earlier relationship, was allegedly carried out in April 2012.

The crime investigation agency asserted its commitment to a speedy trial but did not directly address the status of Vidhi, the daughter of Indrani and her former husband and co-accused Sanjeev Khana, as a witness. The prosecution is expected to present its submissions on Thursday.

Though the list didn’t mention Vidhi, the CBI said, “These witnesses will be examined on priority basis and other prosecution witnesses may be examined only when there would be need to keep in view the testimony of aforesaid witnesses”.

In 2022, when Vidhi had sought permission to meet her mother, the CBI opposed the plea, stating that she was an important witness and that her testimony had yet to be recorded.

At the time, the special court had rejected Vidhi’s plea, citing Indrani’s bail conditions, which prohibited contact with witnesses yet to be examined.

Indrani's lawyer, Ranjeet Sangle, told the court that the CBI was not clarifying whether Vidhi will be made a witness or not.

“I [Indrani] have not been able to meet my daughter, who wants to stay with me and take care of me. I am unable to meet her. Let me know if Vidhi is going to be examined, so I can meet her,” Indrani stated in her submission through lawyer.

“I will die without being able to meet my daughter... this is causing great prejudice to us and inconvenience to the court,” she added.

