Investors in Goregaon couple’s other business in panic after they flee

Absconding mystery Goregaon couple in drugs haul case also had a trading firm, which investors say was doing well; now, they are worried

The office of their trading company, Bliss Consultants at Goregaon, which is shut; (right) Shivangi and Ashesh Kumar Mehta

The alleged masterminds of the massive home-based drug distribution racket, the couple who fled their Goregaon home after transferring nearly Rs 174 crore of the alleged Rs 300 crore drug money into various accounts, have many investors worried. Ashesh Mehta is a stockbroker and many people have invested with his trading company. Investors have been calling them since mid-day’s reports on them but their phones are off.

While some who spoke to mid-day said they have regularly received returns on their investments, the reports have made them panic. Some investors even went to Mehta’s office, Bliss Consultants, at Goregaon, but found it locked, intensifying their worry.

The office is at We Work Oberoi Commerz II, International Business Park, Oberoi Garden City, Goregaon (East). Pic/Samiullah Khan

The Mehtas are suspects in a home-based drug distribution racket being probed by the Madhya Pradesh police. The MP police have issued a lookout notice against them. Mehta and his wife Shivangi, run a trading company, Bliss Consultants, at We Work Oberoi Commerz II, International Business Park, Oberoi Garden City, Goregaon (East).

‘Need some communication’

An investor said, “Ashesh is a stock trader, and some of us have our savings invested with his trading company, Bliss Consultants. Since 2019 their dealings have been excellent, straightforward and transparent. There has never been any scope for speculation about anything criminal or suspicious. But we want some communication from them now.”

Another investor added, “We were getting our profit on time, not once or twice, but for the past five years. They are unreachable so we are worried what will happen to our investment amount. They should inform us at least for how many days we have to wait.”

Investors said the couple has been very prompt in all their financial dealings. This is the prime reason why their company has even attracted investors from overseas.

A group of investors in Dubai contacted this reporter. One of them said, “We have invested a lot of money in Ashesh Mehta’s company, Bliss Consultants. Me and many of my friends invested Rs 5 crore as they claimed to be traders dealing in Nifty. So far we have got our profits on time. But they should communicate about the future.”

Till Friday many of their colleagues who invested with Mehta got their profit and a couple of them also got the returns on their invested amount.

This reporter tried to contact Mehta by calling on his mobile number but found the phone switched off. Text messages were sent to his mobile number as well as the company’s official email id seeking his reply regarding the allegations levelled against him, but no response was received.

‘Still untraceable’

Senior Inspector Dhanendra Singh Bhadoria of the MP police said the Mehtas are still untraceable.