‘It’s the callers in Nepal who abuse, threaten’

Thane police say their initial probe has shown that the loan recovery agents in Mumbai and Thane speak to customers politely

A family member shows a photo of Daksha Boricha, who killed herself following harassment by the recovery agents. Pic/Atul Kamble

The Navghar police in Bhayandar East, who arrested a loan recovery agent after a 36-year-old woman killed herself owing to incessant harassment, told mid-day that he was just a small fish and the control of the entire racket was in the hands of sharks in Nepal.

Officers added that the agents operating out of call centres in Mumbai and Thane use mild language when they call customers for recovery. The ones that threaten and blackmail people using morphed pictures are in Nepal, they said.

The cyber police said the Nepal police do not cooperate when they go to the neighbouring nation to take an accused into custody.

