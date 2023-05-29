Jewellery shop owner attack robbers to save his shop in Mira Road

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 May,2023 10:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

According to police sources, the incident took place at 4.30 pm in Kothari Jewellers located in RNA Broadway Society, Mira Road

Screengrab from CCTV footage

The Mira Road-based 35-year-old jeweller attacked two robbers who came to rob his shop on Saturday evening.


According to police sources, the incident took place at 4.30 pm in Kothari Jewellers located in RNA Broadway Society, Mira Road.


The jeweller identified as Mohit Kothari (35) was alone in his shop when two men entered the shop wearing masks on the pretext of buying jewellery. "They tried to rob the shop at gunpoint but Kothari sensed their motive and picked up an iron rod and started beating the duo," said an officer.


“One of the robbers removed a pistol from his bag, but Kothari did not care and kept attacking the duo and tried to catch the duo. Both the robbers escaped from the shop. After Kothari raised an alarm, the nearby shop owners and passersby gathered but before they could catch the duo fled," the officer added.

“The entire crime was caught on the shop's CCTV camera. Based on the complaint filed by Kothari, we have registered a case against the robbers and began the investigation," said DCP Jayant Bajbale of MBVV. "We have got a clue of the accused and they we will be caugth soon," he added.

"There were two persons who came to the shop posing as customers. I was suspicious as soon as they entered the shop, they asked me to show a gold ring but I refused to show, later they tried to rob the shop," said Kothari.

"I attacked them with an iron rod. This forced them to run away from the shop. Both fled on a bike taking my mobile phone," he added.

