Speaking to mid-day.com, Rahul said, "I thank Mumbai Police for the action taken against Kamal Khan. It has also set an example that one cannot get away with wrongdoing."
Kamal R Khan. File Pic
Bollywood actor and film critic Kamal R Khan also known as KRK was arrested by Malad Police on Tuesday morning in connection with an FIR that was filed against him by Shiv Sena's Yuwa Sena leader Rahul R Kanal in 2020.
Speaking to mid-day.com, Rahul said, "I thank Mumbai Police for taking action against Kamal Khan. It has also set an example that one cannot get away with wrongdoing."
Also Read: Kamal Khan detained by Malad Police over controversial tweet in 2020
He added, "Kamal had been targeting several celebrities on social media platforms. The celebrities included senior actors as well as newcomers. The language in his tweets was offensive for senior actors too. His tweets had come to my notice after which I had complained to the police and today he has been arrested."
Sources said, Khan had been out of the country for a long time. He landed at the Mumbai Airport on Tuesday after which he was apprehended. He will be produced in a court on Tuesday.