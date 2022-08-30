Kamal Rashid Khan arrested over 'defamatory' tweets, sent in judicial custody by court

Police produced him before a magistrate's court in Borivli and sought his custody for four days for investigation. But the court rejected the request and sent him in 14-day judicial custody.
Kamal R Khan. File Pic
Actor and film critic Kamal Rashid Khan also known as KRK was produced before a court on Tuesday that sent him in judicial custody for 14-days. KRK was arrested by the Malad police over his alleged defamatory tweets posted two years ago.
While his lawyer said the tweets were about the film "Laxmii Bomb" (later titled as "Laxmii") starring Akshay Kumar, police did not disclose any details, as per the PTI. Khan was arrested at the Mumbai airport late Monday night after he arrived from Dubai.
Police produced him before a magistrate's court in Borivli and sought his custody for four days for investigation. But the court rejected the request and sent him in 14-day judicial custody, according to the PTI.
His lawyer Ashok Sarogi then filed a bail application which was likely to be heard later in the day. As per his lawyer, the police arrested Khan for tweets against Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and a film producer regarding the film "Laxmi Bomb".
The First Information Report in the case had been registered against Khan in 2020 under Indian Penal Code sections 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (defamation) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, police said.
A look-out circular too had been issued against him, a police official said.
(with PTI inputs)