Breaking News
Railway police rescue 4-yr-old kidnapped from Vasai within 8 hours
Murder case to be registered against 6 trustees of charitable trust
Mumbai Crime: Two held for duping sports gear firm owner of Rs 2.45cr
Maharashtra’s most-delayed rail project ready, but awaits ribbon-cutting
Mumbai: Private agencies to monitor roads for hazards this monsoon
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Kandivili killing UP resident held for shooting man dead over extra marital affair

Kandivili killing: UP resident held for shooting man dead over extra-marital affair

Updated on: 30 May,2023 07:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Mumbai police has arrested a 23-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the shooting of a man in the western suburb of Kandivali, an official said on Tuesday

Kandivili killing: UP resident held for shooting man dead over extra-marital affair

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Kandivili killing: UP resident held for shooting man dead over extra-marital affair
x
00:00

The Mumbai police has arrested a 23-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the shooting of a man in the western suburb of Kandivili, an official said on Tuesday.


The 28-year-old businessman, Manoj Chauhan, who worked in the imitation jewellery industry, was shot dead on Sunday outside his residence in Ganesh Nagar locality of Kandivali.


Police said after committing the crime, the accused escaped to Prayagraj by boarding the Pawan Express from LTT Kurla.


The accused was apprehended from Prayagraj railway station in Uttar Pradesh within 24 hours of the crime on Monday, the police official said.

The accused was allegedly having an affair with the victim's wife and wished to separate the couple. He had met the couple during their stay in Jaunpur, the official said.

Also read: Assault case: SP strongman Ramakant Yadav sentenced to jail for 4 months

The accused had bought the weapon in Uttar Pradesh and had practised with it before coming to Mumbai to carry out the murder, he said.

The accused boarded a train to Uttar Pradesh after committing the crime and assumed that no one would identify him, the official said.

While the weapon used in the killing is yet to be recovered, the police are also probing the role of the victim's wife in the crime, he said. (With inputs from PTI)

Do you think there has been a recent rise in cold-blooded murders?
mumbai mumbai crime news Crime News news kandivli uttar pradesh allahabad mumbai police

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK