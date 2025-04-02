Breaking News
BMC imposes 200 per cent Property Tax penalty on 3,343 illegal properties
Mumbai Customs seize drugs worth Rs 17.89 crore at airport
Man sets woman's house on fire after dispute over obstructed lane in Borivali
Sarpanch murder: Accused given AC room, special food in jail, claims BJP MLA
Shiv Sena files complaint with Mumbai Police's EOW, demands probe on his funding
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Kunal Kamra row Shiv Sena files complaint with Mumbai Polices EOW demands probe on his funding

Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena files complaint with Mumbai Police's EOW, demands probe on his funding

Updated on: 02 April,2025 11:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Earlier, in the day, Mumbai Police issued a third summons to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra asking him to appear on April 5

Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena files complaint with Mumbai Police's EOW, demands probe on his funding

The complaint alleged that the funds are being used to target Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena files complaint with Mumbai Police's EOW, demands probe on his funding
x
00:00

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against comedian Kunal Kamra, demanding an investigation into his funding, the officials said on Wednesday.


The complaint alleged that the funds are being used to target Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, they said.


Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has issued a third summons to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra asking him to appear on April 5 in a case registered against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.


The summons was issued on Tuesday and Kamra was asked to appear at the Khar police station where FIR was registered against him last month.

Earlier, he had been summoned twice by the police but Kamra failed to join the investigation, said an official.

During his performance at the Habitat Comedy Club at the Unicontinental hotel in Khar area, Kamra had referred to Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, as a "traitor" and went on to sing a parody of him.

A video of it was also posted online.

Enraged over the comments, Shiv Sena workers had ransacked the venue of Kamra's show.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Kunal Kamra mumbai police Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde mumbai crime news mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK