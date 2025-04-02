Earlier, in the day, Mumbai Police issued a third summons to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra asking him to appear on April 5

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against comedian Kunal Kamra, demanding an investigation into his funding, the officials said on Wednesday.

The complaint alleged that the funds are being used to target Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, they said.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has issued a third summons to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra asking him to appear on April 5 in a case registered against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The summons was issued on Tuesday and Kamra was asked to appear at the Khar police station where FIR was registered against him last month.

Earlier, he had been summoned twice by the police but Kamra failed to join the investigation, said an official.

During his performance at the Habitat Comedy Club at the Unicontinental hotel in Khar area, Kamra had referred to Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, as a "traitor" and went on to sing a parody of him.

A video of it was also posted online.

Enraged over the comments, Shiv Sena workers had ransacked the venue of Kamra's show.