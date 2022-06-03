Breaking News
Marathi signboards deadline extended to June 30 now
If cases rise rapidly in the next 15 days, mask mandate will be back: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Relief from flooding unlikely for motorists
Mumbai: Three members of Kapole society board tender resignation over corruption allegations
Maharashtra ATS nabs LeT operative from Jammu and Kashmir
Loan apps case: Cops don’t help, what do we do, ask victims
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Loan app harassers trained by handlers sitting in Nepal

Loan app harassers trained by handlers sitting in Nepal

Updated on: 03 June,2022 08:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan , Shirish Vaktania | faizan.khan@mid-day.com , mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Cops piece together details of modus operandi through phone of man arrested in Kurar suicide case; accused still mum

Loan app harassers trained by handlers sitting in Nepal

Raju Khadaw was arrested in Kurar suicide case


The investigation so far into the Kurar suicide case shows that the recovery agents in India are trained to harass borrowers by their handlers in Nepal, officers of the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Cyber Cell said on Thursday. Police arrested Raju Bhanwarlal Khadaw last week after his harassment drove a Kurar resident to suicide. While he has not revealed much about his handlers, police are using the data recovered from his phone for further probe.

The North Region Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the suicide of Sandeep Koregaonkar, a resident of Kurar in Malad. The officers arrested Khadaw from Gajsinghpura in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on May 29, and also found R14 lakh in his bank account, which they believe is his income from harassing the borrowers.




Tough nut to crack


Show full article

nepal mumbai police mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK