Loan apps scam: Three ‘beneficiaries’ held from different states

The police say the money taken from victims was deposited in their bank accounts

As the police have been unable to trace the masterminds behind mobile loan apps who operate from other countries, they have begun picking up their associates in India.

Last week, the Kurar police caught two such accused from two other states and it has been revealed that they were just beneficiaries in the fraud, as the money was deposited in their bank accounts. On April 12, the Kurar police also caught one Liyakat Ali Shaukat Ali, 30, from Delhi in another loan app case.

Loan sharks duped a 28-year-old Malad East based graphic designer last year. He was in need of money and took a loan from the Swift Rupee loan app and repaid the amount within the given period in the month.

But police said he soon received a message from the same app, saying they had sanctioned Rs 18,000 loan looking at his past loan record, and credited another R10,800 to his account without informing him.

“But after repaying this amount, he started receiving threatening internet calls and abusive messages with morphed photos along with his contact details on his mobile number, seeking more money,” said a police officer.

“The messages and morphed photos were so nasty, he was afraid to see them and approached us seeking help on Wednesday. We have registered the case. During the investigation, we traced the account number in which the amount of the victim was transferred and found the accused, Liyakat Ali Shaukat Ali, in Delhi,” said another officer from Kurar police station.

“Under the guidance of DCP Smita Patil, Police Inspector Manoj Chalke and PSI Sujit Mahasdhune traced the accused and caught him from Delhi. But the masterminds are still at large,” said Senior Inspector Satesh Gavdhe of Kurar police station.