Transgender battling for life after attack by roadside vendor in Kandivali West

Updated on: 13 April,2023 07:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan

The vendor first abused and later attacked with a Koyta leaving them grievously injured

Transgender battling for life after attack by roadside vendor in Kandivali West

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A 23-year-old transgender is battling for their life after being allegedly attacked by a roadside vendor at Ganesh Nagar in Kandivali West on Wednesday.


Identified as Reena Shaikh, 23, they used to raise alms in the area. On Wednesday they asked for alms from a local vendor who sells coconut water. The vendor declined and Shaikh instead asked for free coconut water.



The vendor first abused and later attacked with a Koyta leaving them grievously injured.


The transgender was admitted to the KEM hospital and their condition is stated to be critical, according to a police officer of Kandivali police station.

The vendor, identified as Bhagwat, attacked Shaikh with a Koyta around their neck and later escaped from the spot.

Soon after the incident police reached the spot and took Shaikh to Shatabdi hospital. After their condition worsened, they were shifted to KEM hospital and is under treatment, the officer said.

“We have registered a case under sections 307 and 504 of IPC against Bhagwat. He is absconding and a search has been launched to trace him,” senior inspector of the Kandivali police station, Dinkar Jadhav said.

