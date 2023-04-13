Breaking News
Covid-19: Mumbai records 274 new cases, zero death

Updated on: 13 April,2023 06:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The city has been witnessing a sudden spike in the daily cases of coronavirus in the month of April. The recovery count increased by 261 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 1,138,413, the bulletin said

Covid-19: Mumbai records 274 new cases, zero death

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Mumbai on Thursday reported as many as 274 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,59,819, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.


The city has been witnessing a sudden spike in the daily cases of coronavirus in the month of April. The recovery count increased by 261 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 1,138,413, the bulletin said.



Also Read: Serum Institute of India restarts manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield


The city now has an active caseload of 1,635 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between April 6 and April 12 was 0.0181 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent.

So far, 188,17,140 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 2,026 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

