Maha: 49 people arrested from Mira-Bhayandar call centre involved in duping Australian nationals

Breakfast orders for a large group of people at a deserted beach resort helped the police bust an fake call centre in neighbouring Mira-Bhayandar, which was involved in duping Australian nationals, an official said on Tuesday.

As many as 49 people were arrested during a raid at a call centre operating out of a resort near Rajodi beach in Mira-Bhayandar on April 9, the official said.

Teams from Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police are in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Jammu to track down the main accused and his associates, he said.

As beach resorts are mostly deserted on weekdays, the police got suspicious when orders were placed by a large group people for breakfast and tea at the facility, he said.

Accordingly, a team from Karnala police station conducted a raid and arrested 49 persons and found 60 workstations in the premises, the official said.

The call centre had been operational for 20 days. The accused allegedly contacted Australian nationals by posing as employees of an online payment platform and got their bank details and siphoned off money from their accounts, he said.

The police had also received an email from an Australian national, who claimed that he lost 10,500 Australian dollars, he said.

Mira Bhayander Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey told PTI, "We are using advanced tools to take the investigation to its logical conclusion. We have found out that some of the accused are from different parts of the country."

