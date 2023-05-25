Police in Maharashtra's Thane have registered a case against an Army jawan posted with the Bombay Engineer Group and Centre located in Pune city for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman constable he had befriended on social media

Representational picture

Listen to this article Maha: Army personnel booked for raping woman constable on promise of marriage x 00:00

Police in Maharashtra's Thane have registered a case against an Army jawan posted with the Bombay Engineer Group and Centre located in Pune city for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman constable he had befriended on social media, an official said on Thursday.

The accused was also booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act based on a complaint lodged by the woman, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The victim works as a constable with the Mumbai police and lives alone at Kalyan in Thane district. Around one-and-a-half years back, she met the accused on social media and soon friendship grew between them," the police official said.

The accused, who is posted as a 'DI trainer' at the Bombay Engineer Group, hails from Beed. In 2022, the accused met the victim for the first time at her residence and offered a drink laced with sedatives before raping her. He repeated the offence multiple times till May this year on the promise of marrying her, the police said.

Also read: Mumbai: Suspected thief dies in police custody after assault by mob in Borivali

But recently, he told the woman that he cannot marry her as she belonged to a tribal community, they said.

The woman then lodged the complaint at Kolsewadi police station, based on which the accused was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376(2)(n) (repeated rape) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the police said, adding that he was not arrested yet.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.