Mumbai: Suspected thief dies in police custody after assault by mob in Borivali

A suspected thief has died in police custody during the intervening night of May 24 and 25 at Kasturba Marg Police station in Borivali East

Identified as Praveen Lahane, 26, the suspected thief was caught and assaulted by a mob who later informed police control room. Police reached the spot and took him in custody for further investigation. However, Lahane died.

Senior officials including Additional Commissioner North Region, DCP Zone XII have reached the police station to assess the situation.

During the course of investigation, it has come to fore the slain’ brother is working as Assistant Police Inspector and is currently posted in Santacruz Police Station.