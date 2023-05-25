Mumbai: Man held for posting obscene comments about women police personnel on social media

The accused was defaming women personnel of the Mumbai Police by posting obscene messages about them on Twitter

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly posting obscene comments about women police officers on social media, police officials told news agency ANI.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Ramchandra Ambardkar.

"The accused was defaming women personnel of the Mumbai Police by posting obscene messages about them on Twitter," officials told ANI.

They added that the information was received after a woman police personnel complained about this at the Pantnagar police station in Mumbai.

The police stated that they had apprehended the accused and booked him under various sections of the (Indian Penal Code) IPC and the (Information Technology) IT Act.

"We have arrested the accused and registered a case against him under sections 500 (Punishment for defamation) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC and the IT Act," said the police.

Meanwhile, A man in his early 20s has been arrested in Nagpur for allegedly posting a morphed picture of a girl on Instagram, and trying to frame up her male friends by posting obscene comments in their names, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was romantically interested in the girl and resented her friendship with four other youngsters, officials told PTI.

He had earlier asked her to break off her friendship with them but she had refused, they said.

The accused created a fake Instagram group and posted a morphed picture of the girl on it. He also created four accounts using the names of her four male friends, and posted obscene comments on her morphed picture from these fake accounts.

Further, he sent screenshots of these comments to the girl.

When the girl’s family approached police, officials of the Cyber Police Station first registered a case against her four male friends, said Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar.

But after tracing the IP addresses linked to these Instagram accounts, the accused’s role came to light, Kumar said.

He was arrested under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and IPC, and further probe was on, the commissioner said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)