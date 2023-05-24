The police said, On May 23 night around 9:20 pm, the Ghatkopar Anti-Narcotics Cell unit was on its routine patrolling when the police officials spotted two suspicious men standing outside a building in Sion. Drugs worth around Rs 11.60 lakh was seized from them

The accused in police custody. Pic/ Mumbai Police sources

Listen to this article Mumbai: Ghatkopar Anti-Narcotics Cell cops spot two men walking upon seeing them, checking leads to drugs seizure x 00:00

Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that it's Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) was successful in nabbing two people with drugs worth over Rs 11 lakh after suspecting their movement upon spotting the cops.

According to the police, the Mumbai Police and it's Anti-Narcotics Cell has been keeping a tight vigil in the city for drug abuse and drug peddling and as part of action against drug peddling in Mumbai, the different units of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch have been conducting routine checks and regular patrolling in their respective units in the city. The regular vigilance in the city has been leading to drug seizures in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said, On May 23 night around 9:20 pm, the Ghatkopar Anti-Narcotics Cell unit was on its routine patrolling when the police officials spotted two suspicious men standing outside a building in Sion. Upon seeing the cops, the duo allegedly began walking that led to officials suspicions growing and they decided to stop them for checking. The officials in presence of two witnesses checked the duo and found that they were allegedly in possession of Mephedrone (MD) drugs.

Also Read: Mumbai: Dealer smuggled drugs inside snack packets, says Anti-Extortion Cell

"They were in possession of 54 grams of MD drugs that were seized by the officials of the Anti-Narcotics Cell. The total value of the seized drugs was around Rs 11.60 lakh," an official said.

Further investigations revealed that one of the two suspects has a previous crime and was previously booked in a crime at Dharavi Police Station of Mumbai.

The suspects, aged 36-year-old and 32-year-old respectively, were later booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and were placed under arrest for alleged possession of drugs. On Wednesday, the two were produced before a court in Mumbai which remanded them in police custody till May 26. The police are further investigating the matter.