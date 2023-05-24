Ali Asgar Shirazi, aide of drug lord Kailash Rajput arrested at airport; used Haldiram packets as cover to sneak drugs into European nations

Ali Asgar Shirazi was arrested at the Mumbai airport on Monday

Listen to this article Mumbai: Dealer smuggled drugs inside snack packets, says Anti-Extortion Cell x 00:00

In a major breakthrough, the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) has successfully apprehended Ali Asgar Shirazi, a trusted associate of notorious Indian drug lord Kailash Rajput. Sources have revealed that Shirazi allegedly used Haldiram snack packets as a cover for smuggling drugs into European nations. Shirazi has been overseeing Rajput's entire drug operation since Rajput's arrest in Ireland last year, while the process of Rajput's extradition is currently underway. Shirazi not only supervised the drug operation within India but also coordinated with foreign counterparts.