Maha: Brother duo arrested from Uttarakhand in 15-yr-old Palghar murder case

Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have claimed to have solved a 15-year-old murder case with the arrest of two brothers from Uttarakhand, an official said on Thursday.

On the morning of December 13, 2007, the body of a man was found with 30-35 stab wounds along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, within the limits of Manickpur police station in Vasai.

He was later identified as Sanjay Vinod Jha (32), who worked as a production manager of a garment factory, said the official.

As part of a special drive to close undetected crimes, police gathered technical and intelligence inputs and zeroed in on two brothers, said senior inspector Pramod Badakh of Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police.

The two suspects, Puransingh Pratapsingh Unyoni, alias Puransingh Kapursingh Parihar (41) and Mohansingh Pratapsingh Unyoni, alias Mohansingh Kapursingh Parihar (38), were arrested from Bageshwar in Uttarakhand on March 20, he said.

During questioning, the brothers told the Manickpur police that they killed Jha over some financial dispute, said the official. In the past 15 years, they also lived in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh to evade arrest, he added.

