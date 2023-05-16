The Anti-Corruption Bureau has caught a 57-year-old deputy registrar of cooperative societies in Maharashtra's Nashik district while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30 lakh from the director of an Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), the ACB said on Tuesday

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Maha: Cooperatives society official held for taking Rs 30 lakh bribe x 00:00

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has caught a 57-year-old deputy registrar of cooperative societies in Maharashtra's Nashik district while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30 lakh from the director of an Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), the ACB said on Tuesday.

As per the ACB sources, the 40-year-old complainant was elected the APMC director in a recently held election. But, his election was later challenged, they said.

To conduct a hearing into the matter and give a result in favour of the complainant, the deputy registrar of co-operative societies allegedly demanded Rs 30 lakh as bribe him, the anti-graft agency said.

Also read: Foetus found near building in Thane, police launch probe

The APMC director complained to the ACB, which laid a trap and caught the official along with other person red-handed at his residence on Monday while taking the amount from the complainant, the ACB said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.