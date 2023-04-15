Breaking News
Maha: Ex-employee booked for cheating automobile dealer of more than Rs 16 lakh in Thane

Updated on: 15 April,2023 05:24 PM IST  |  Thane
The accused had defrauded the company of more than Rs 16 lakh between July 2019 and May 2022 by pocketing the commission himself

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


The police in Maharashtra's Thane city has registered an offence against the former employee of an automobile dealer for allegedly cheating the company of more than Rs 16 lakh, an official said on Saturday.


The case was registered on Friday based on a complaint lodged by the company management, which alleged that the accused had collected commission from sub-dealers for two-wheelers that were sold through them, the official said.



The accused, who worked as a network manager, had defrauded the company of more than Rs 16 lakh between July 2019 and May 2022 by pocketing the commission himself, he said.


No arrest has been made in this connection so far and further probe is underway, the official said.

thane thane crime mumbai mumbai crime news Crime News news maharashtra PTI

