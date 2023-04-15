Breaking News
20 per cent Mumbaikars have given up on local trains
Maharashtra: One psychiatrist for 42,577 inmates in 64 prisons
Mumbai sees avg of 200 cases a day in past two weeks
Bombay HC grants bail to ex-BrahMos engineer held for spying
One killed, 3 hurt after dumper topples over at Virar black spot
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Non disclosure of cases in poll affidavit Dy CM Fadnavis appears before court

Non-disclosure of cases in poll affidavit: Dy CM Fadnavis appears before court

Updated on: 15 April,2023 12:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Fadnavis's statement would be recorded by Civil Judge V A Deshmukh after which the court will hear final arguments in the matter

Non-disclosure of cases in poll affidavit: Dy CM Fadnavis appears before court

Devendra Fadnavis. File photo


Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday appeared before a court here in connection with an application seeking action against him for alleged non-disclosure of criminal cases in his election affidavit in 2014.


Fadnavis's statement would be recorded by Civil Judge V A Deshmukh after which the court will hear final arguments in the matter.



Satish Uke, an advocate, had filed the application seeking criminal proceedings against Fadnavis alleging that cases of cheating and forgery had been registered against the BJP leader in 1996 and 1998 but he did not disclose this information in his poll affidavit ahead of the 2014 assembly elections.


Also read: Amit Shah speaks to CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis on Raigad bus accident

Uke is presently in jail after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on charges of money laundering.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you practice ecotourism?
news mumbai mumbai news devendra fadnavis bharatiya janata party maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK