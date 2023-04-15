Non-disclosure of cases in poll affidavit: Dy CM Fadnavis appears before court

Fadnavis's statement would be recorded by Civil Judge V A Deshmukh after which the court will hear final arguments in the matter

Devendra Fadnavis. File photo

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday appeared before a court here in connection with an application seeking action against him for alleged non-disclosure of criminal cases in his election affidavit in 2014.

Fadnavis's statement would be recorded by Civil Judge V A Deshmukh after which the court will hear final arguments in the matter.

Satish Uke, an advocate, had filed the application seeking criminal proceedings against Fadnavis alleging that cases of cheating and forgery had been registered against the BJP leader in 1996 and 1998 but he did not disclose this information in his poll affidavit ahead of the 2014 assembly elections.

Also read: Amit Shah speaks to CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis on Raigad bus accident

Uke is presently in jail after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on charges of money laundering.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.