Maha: Gold ornaments, cash saved for marriage stolen from house

Updated on: 08 May,2023 07:27 PM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and a hunt is on to trace the burglars

Maha: Gold ornaments, cash saved for marriage stolen from house

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Maha: Gold ornaments, cash saved for marriage stolen from house
Unidentified men stole gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 10 lakh saved for marriage from a house in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.


The incident occurred on May 4 night under the limits of Arnala marine police station when family members had gone out to perform a ritual, an official said.




When they returned they found the cupboards in the house ransacked and jewellery and cash missing.


Also read: Mumbai: Senior citizen strangled to death by caretaker

Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and a hunt is on to trace the burglars, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

