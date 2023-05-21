Breaking News
Mumbai: AC locals to be upgraded to Vande Metro trains
Mumbai Crime: Three-woman gang poses as maids to burgle homes
Not again! say Mumbai citizens after RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes
Virar police launch search to find kidnapped cat
Mumbai: Mithi to be a nullah for another year
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maha Man arrested for snatching gold chain of woman from Virar

Maha: Man arrested for snatching gold chain of woman from Virar

Updated on: 21 May,2023 07:17 PM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

Top

Police arrested a 33-year-old man from Vapi in Gujarat for allegedly snatching the gold chain of an elderly woman from Virar in Palghar district of Maharashtra in April, an official said on Sunday

Maha: Man arrested for snatching gold chain of woman from Virar

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Maha: Man arrested for snatching gold chain of woman from Virar
x
00:00

Police arrested a 33-year-old man from Vapi in Gujarat for allegedly snatching the gold chain of an elderly woman from Virar in Palghar district of Maharashtra in April, an official said on Sunday.


The incident occurred on April 29 when two men parked a motorcycle near the compound of the woman's house and one of them snatched her gold chain.



The police also seized the motorcycle used in the crime, the official said, adding that with the arrest of the man, they have cracked at least three cases of chain-snatching in Arnala, Tulinj and Virar.


Also read: Virar police launch search to find kidnapped cat

The arrested man also has cases registered against him at various police stations in Thane and Mumbai, the official added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you indulge in mindful activities for an improved mental health?
mumbai mumbai news mumbai crime news Crime News news virar

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK