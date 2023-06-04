Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC installs dewatering pumps at 50 spots in city
Mumbai: Man dies after being crushed by BEST bus in Cuffe Parade
Mumbai Crime: Two held for brutal murder of 27-year-old woman in Naigaon
Mumbai: BMC is failing PPP model in city hospital
Mumbai Crime: 20 years later, man caught for friend’s murder
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maha Man held for killing elder brother over property dispute

Maha: Man held for killing elder brother over property dispute

Updated on: 04 June,2023 10:58 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his elder brother over a property dispute in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said

Maha: Man held for killing elder brother over property dispute

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Maha: Man held for killing elder brother over property dispute
x
00:00

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his elder brother over a property dispute in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.


Police said the brother duo fought with each other over the construction of rooms on a plot in Wanjara area in Nagpur.


The accused, Abu Dawood Abdul Haque Ansari, stabbed his brother Arif Ansari, 48, in front of the latter's two sons with a knife, killing him on the spot, police said.


Also read: Maharashtra weather update: IMD predicts thunderstorm, light rainfall in Vidarbha

A case of murder has been registered. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you think there has been a recent rise in cold-blooded murders?
mumbai mumbai news nagpur maharashtra mumbai crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK