As per the warning given by the India Meteorological Department, there will be thunderstorms with lightning and light rainfall very likely at isolated places over Amravati, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal districts of Vidarbha

Representative image/iStock

Maharashtra weather update: IMD predicts thunderstorm, light rainfall in Vidarbha

Several parts of Vidarbha in Maharashtra will receive light rainfall along with thunderstorms on Sunday, June 4, predicts IMD.

"Possibility of gusty wind (30-40 kmph) and hail very likely to occur at isolated places over Amravati district of Vidarbha," the weather forecast of IMD read.

Further, a weather warning was issued by IMD Mumbai on Sunday for thunderstorms in the districts of Dhule, Nandurbar, Nasik, and Jalgaon during the next three-four hours.

The warning by IMD Mumbai read, "Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Dhule, Nandurbar, Nasik and Jalgaon during next 3-4 hours. Possibility of hail at isolated places."

As an advisory to the citizen, IMD Mumbai stated, "Take precautions while moving out."