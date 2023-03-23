Maha: Man in Thane booked for making, distributing fake food items of popular brands

The case was registered after the police conducted a raid at the godown on March 8 and seized various fake food items worth Rs 10.5 lakh, the official of Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi division said

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Police have registered an offence against a man for allegedly making, stocking and distributing fake food products of various popular brands, including chocolate spread of a prominent company, at his godown in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

The case was registered after the police conducted a raid at the godown on March 8 and seized various fake food items worth Rs 10.5 lakh, the official of Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi division said.

An offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 420 (cheating), the Copyright Act and the Trade Marks Act has been registered against the stockist.

"The accused manufactured the food items and packed them in such a manner that it becomes difficult to differentiate between a fake and an original product.

"He distributed these food items in the market through dealers," the police official said, adding that probe into the case is on.

