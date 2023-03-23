Breaking News
Worli Sea Face accident case: ‘He was in no state to drive, but wouldn’t listen to me’
Mumbai: Medical professors to agitate from April 1
Patwardhan Park: Key meeting put off a second time
Mumbai: Cops reunite post-graduate beggar with family in Kerala
Mumbai: Doctor falls prey to like-and-earn scam, loses over Rs 1 lakh to fraudster
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maha Man in Thane booked for making distributing fake food items of popular brands

Maha: Man in Thane booked for making, distributing fake food items of popular brands

Updated on: 23 March,2023 05:20 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The case was registered after the police conducted a raid at the godown on March 8 and seized various fake food items worth Rs 10.5 lakh, the official of Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi division said

Maha: Man in Thane booked for making, distributing fake food items of popular brands

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Police have registered an offence against a man for allegedly making, stocking and distributing fake food products of various popular brands, including chocolate spread of a prominent company, at his godown in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.


The case was registered after the police conducted a raid at the godown on March 8 and seized various fake food items worth Rs 10.5 lakh, the official of Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi division said.



An offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 420 (cheating), the Copyright Act and the Trade Marks Act has been registered against the stockist.


"The accused manufactured the food items and packed them in such a manner that it becomes difficult to differentiate between a fake and an original product.

Also read: Maha: 10 personnel of private insurer booked for duping farmers of nearly Rs 4 crore under Centre's scheme

"He distributed these food items in the market through dealers," the police official said, adding that probe into the case is on. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you like to interpret your dreams?
thane thane crime news mumbai mumbai crime news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK