Maha: Three held for vehicle thefts in Thane's Bhiwandi

Updated on: 22 May,2023 05:22 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI

Three persons were arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycles and autorickshaws in Bhiwandi in Thane district

Maha: Three held for vehicle thefts in Thane's Bhiwandi

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Three persons were arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycles and autorickshaws in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said on Monday.


A total of 14 motorcycles and four autorickshaws with a cumulative value of Rs 7.90 lakh have been recovered from the three persons, one of whom is a resident of Malegaon in Nashik district, Zone II Deputy Commissioner of Police Navnath Dhavle said.



"Their arrest has solved 17 crime cases registered in Nizampura, Narpoli, Bhiwandi town, Bhiwandi taluka police station," he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

