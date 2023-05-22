Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at two houses in Thane, four including two children injured

According to the RDMC, the incident of fire was initially reported at Mumbra Fire Brigade Station in Thane, Maharashtra. Initially the blaze had started in one house but later the fire spread to the adjoining house

Fire Brigade officials rushed to the spot for fire fighting and rescue operations. Pic/RDMC

Four people including two children aged four and five-years-old were injured after a massive fire broke out in two houses in Mumbra area of Thane in Maharashtra on Monday afternoon, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Thane said in a statement.

According to the RDMC, the incident of fire was initially reported at Mumbra Fire Brigade Station in Thane, Maharashtra. Initially the blaze had started in one house but later the fire spread to the adjoining house.

"The fire was reported at Jaghde Chawl that is located near Janki Villa building, beside Babu Patil Chawl in Dadi Colony of Shivaji Nagar, Mumbra area in Thane. In the primary investigations it was found that the electric wire and cables had touched the roof of the houses that may have caused the blaze," an official said.

The electric wires led to the fire and it gradually spread across two houses leading to injuries to as many as four people, the RDMC said.

After the information was received by the Mumbra Fire Brigade officials, the civic staff, fire brigade officials and the Mumbra Police officials rushed to the spot and began a fire fighting operation, the RDMC said.

In the fire fighting operation one fire vehicle and a rescue vehicle was rushed to the spot for the operations.

Four residents of the houses were immediately rescued from the spot and rushed to a nearby hospital where their treatment is ongoing. Due to the fire some houses have also been damaged, the RDMC said.

The houses that were damaged due to the fire include house number one (ground plus one storey house) and house number four (ground plus one storey house), the RDMC said.

Those injured in the incident were identified as Alimuddin Syed, 35, he sustained injuries on his face, chest and back, Salma Syed, 30. Salma has also sustained similar burn injuries as Alimuddin. Two girls aged four and five-years-old respectively were also injured in the incident, the RDMC added.

It further said that all the above four injured persons belonged to a family. They were living on a rental basis in house number one that caught fire. All the above four injured persons were initially taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa for treatment and were later shifted to Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai .

"The fire that had broken out was completely extinguished by the firemen at around 2:09 pm. The situation is under control," the official added.