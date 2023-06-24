The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) in Maharashtra's Raigad has arrested two district officials for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Maha: Two district officials held for accepting Rs 2,000 bribe in Raigad x 00:00

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) in Maharashtra's Raigad has arrested two district officials for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000, an official said on Saturday.

The upper treasury officer and an account's clerk in the district were arrested on Thursday based on a complaint lodged by a government employee, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complainant claimed that he had submitted his medical bill to the treasury office at Alibag, and the accused officials had demanded Rs 2,000 to sanction the same, he said.

Also read: Mumbai: Minor girl becomes pregnant after being raped by male friend, her father; duo held

The ACB laid a trap and caught the duo red-handed while accepting the bribe amount, the official said, adding that an offence has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.