Maha: Two held for molesting, threatening to convert minor girl

Updated on: 16 June,2023 09:43 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly molesting and threatening to convert a 13-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.


A case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused with the Bhayandar police, an official said.


According to a complaint lodged by the minor girl's mother, one of the accused had given the teen some clothes, jewellery and a burqa on June 12 and asked her to elope with him and undergo religious conversion, he said.


Also read: Mumbai: Rickshaw driver saves woman after husband sets her on fire in Chembur

When the girl refused, he brandished a fake revolver and threatened to shoot her if she failed to comply, the official said, adding that the duo also allegedly molested the girl.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone I Bhayander Jayant Bajbale said the duo are in police remand till Saturday and further probe is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

