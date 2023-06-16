Mumbai Police has arrested a 37-year-old man who set her wife on fire in Chembur area on Wednesday morning

The accused Sanjay Thakur. Midday Photo

Listen to this article Mumbai: Rickshaw driver saves woman after husband sets her on fire in Chembur x 00:00

Mumbai Police has arrested a 37-year-old man who set her wife on fire in Chembur area on Wednesday morning.

The accused sprinkled petrol on his wife near Suman Nagar and set her on fire. However, an auto driver saved the woman and ferried her to hospital. The woman has sustained 10 per cent burn injuries and is out of the danger while the accused has been arrested. The auto driver has been identified as Mohammed Ismayil Sheikh. Sheikh’s statement was recorded by Nehru Nagar police and he was felicitated for his act.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the accused, identified as Sanjay Thakur, would often engage in altercations with his wife for having four daughters and wanted a son.

The 33-year-old woman, identified as Sarita, married Thakur, 37, in 2010 and lived at Rahul Nagar, Chunabhatti. After marriage Sarita gave birth to 4 consecutive girls which led to bitterness in the relation. Tired of consistent fights, Sarita left home and started living with her sister-in-law at Suman Nagar. Sanjay used to visit the place and would often abuse Sarita.

On June 14 morning around 7.30 am, Sanjay went to her place and asked if she is returning home. Sarita refused which led to altercations between the two. Sanjay left the place threatening to harm her. Thinking he has left, Sarita left her home for work.

Also read: Mira Road murder: 56-year-old accused remanded to police custody till June 22

When she reached near Annabhau Sathe flyover in Suman Nagar, Sanjay suddenly came from behind and sprinkled petrol on Sarita and torched her. Sarita ran for help. An auto rickshaw passing from the spot (MH-03-BN-8015) stopped saved Sarita.

“He literally shouted at onlookers and asked them to put my sister in his auto. He has a passenger in auto and requested them to deboard,” said Amar Singh, younger brother of Sarita. “The driver took my sister to hospital. Had he not acted swiftly we don’t know what would have happened to her,” he added.

Meanwhile, Police has registered an offence against Sanjay Thakur and arrested him. He was booked under section 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.