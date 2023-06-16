Mira Road murder: 56-year-old accused remanded to police custody till June 22

The 56-year-old accused of the Mira Road murder case has been remanded in police custody till June 22

The accused was produced in the Thane court on Friday Pic/Hanif Patel

The accused was produced in the Thane court on Friday.

The Police said they also need to check the mental condition of the accused. They also stated that they need to investigate the reason why he killed his 32-year-old live-in partner and chopped her body into pieces and later boiled it in a pressure cooker.

Police said the accused is not yet confessed to the crime and demanded his police custody.

According to the police, they do not believe the accused's theory that the deceased consumed poison and died. The police rather found evidence that the accused googled about the pesticides on May 28-29 and purchased it from a Borivali-based shop.