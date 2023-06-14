Breaking News
Mira Road murder: Statements of 20 persons recorded so far, say police

Updated on: 14 June,2023 11:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Top

Victim Saraswati Vaidya's live-in partner Manoj Sane (56) has been arrested for allegedly killing her and dismembering the body in their 7th-floor rented apartment in Mira Road of Thane district

Representational Image

The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police in Maharashtra have recorded the statements of more than 20 persons in connection with the sensational discovery of the chopped body parts of a 32-year-old woman from a flat on the outskirts of Mumbai, reported news agency PTI.


Victim Saraswati Vaidya's live-in partner Manoj Sane (56) has been arrested for allegedly killing her and dismembering the body in their 7th-floor rented apartment in Mira Road of Thane district.


Sane has been remanded in police custody till June 16.


Jayant Bajbale, deputy commissioner of police - Zone I, told PTI that the process of recovery of materials in the case is underway. 

They have recorded the statements of 20 persons so far, he said.

DNA samples of Vaidya and her near ones have been collected for matching. Police on Monday handed over her remains to her sisters who performed Vaidya's last rites, the official told PTI.

Chats and call records of the accused and victim are also being examined, officials told PTI.

Sane is suspected to have poisoned Vaidya to death before chopping her body. He apparently bought pesticides from a shop in the western suburb of Borivali, an official told PTI.

It is suspected that the murder took place on June 4, though it came to light on June 7 when the police broke open the door of the couple's flat at Akashdeep building in Mira Road (East) after neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from there.

Sane, who worked at a ration shop, has claimed that Vaidya committed suicide by drinking poison and he only tried to dispose of her body by chopping it up, reported PTI.

The accused also allegedly told police that he was HIV-positive and never had any physical relationship with Vaidya. He has also claimed that Vaidya was his wife and not his live-in partner.

Meanwhile, investigations in the Mira Road murder case have taken a new turn. Till date, the accused had told the cops that she consumed pesticide and was found dead in the house, and that he disposed of the body fearing arrest. However, the cops nailed his lie on finding the nursery  from where he bought the pesticide.

(With inputs from PTI)

