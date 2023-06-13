The sisters performed the last rites of Vaidya in the afternoon in Mumbai, the victim of Mira Road brutal murder case

Cops carry utensils containing body parts seized from the accused’s residence on Wednesday night (left) the accused. Pics/Hanif Patel

Listen to this article Mira Road brutal murder: Last rites of 'chopped' remains performed by sisters x 00:00

The remains of Saraswati Vaidya who was allegedly killed by her live-in partner in their flat at Mira Road in Thane district of Maharashtra were handed over to her sisters on Monday who performed last rites, an official told PTI.

According to police, the accused, Manoj Sane, had chopped Vaidya's body into several pieces using a chainsaw before pressure-cooking and roasting them last week when he was arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The remains of Vaidya were sent to state-run J J Hospital for postmortem. Her three sisters had demanded that the remains be handed to them for performing last rites. After postmortem and DNA analysis, the body parts of Vaidya were handed over to them on Monday," the official said.

The sisters performed the last rites of Vaidya in the afternoon in Mumbai, he said.

One of the sisters of 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidy got emotional after seeing a photograph of Vaidya's long hair that the accused had cut and kept on the kitchen platform in their flat, ANI reported.

According to Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police broke down while recording her statement. During their investigation into Vaidya's death, police found out that Vaidya has four sisters and three of them recorded their statements with the police, the news agency reported on Monday.

According to news agency ANI's report, Vaidya's sisters confronted accused Manoj Sane for the first time after Vaidya's murder and police said they were all furious and urged the police to make such a strong case that he gets the strictest punishment.

One of the sisters after seeing a photograph of Vaidya's long hair broke down and recalled that Vaidya used to love her long hair, police said.

During the course of the investigation as police scanned Sane's mobile they found that the accused used to watch porn on a regular basis and had jotted down some porn sites names on a paper which was also recovered by the police.

Police told ANI that they will soon interrogate Manoj Sane by him making him sit in front of Vaidya sisters and cross-examination of his answers will be done. Police officials said that the accused was being questioned for several hours daily, but he kept changing his statements.

Police said that after allegedly murdering Vaidya, Sane had taken pictures of the body and also did many Google searches to find out how to dispose of the body.

"After cutting a body how many hours will it take for it to decompose and start smelling?” This is the question that the 56-year-old live-in partner, accused of killing his 32-year-old girlfriend and chopping her body into multiple pieces, typed on an Internet search engine, on June 4.

(With inputs from news agencies; PTI and ANI)