Mira Road murder: She grew up in a shelter home and thought life had turned for better

She left it when she turned 18 and shifted to her sister’s place in Aurangabad; in 2010-11 she came to Mumbai to look for a job and met the accused

One of the deceased’s sisters at Nayanagar police station. Pic/Hanif Patel

The Mira Road police have said the accused in the brutal murder case has said he married the murdered woman a few years back in a temple at Borivli according to Hindu rituals. The Nayanagar police managed to trace the woman’s four sisters who stay in other cities and recorded the statements of three of them. The police also took blood samples from one of the sisters to conduct a DNA test on the deceased woman.

On Friday three of her sisters arrived at the Nayanagar Police station at Mira Road after learning that she was killed and her body was chopped by the accused. The police recorded their statements. As per their statements, their parents who were farmers in Aurangabad, separated a few years after the birth of the deceased who was the youngest in the family. When the deceased was in Std I, her mother kept all sisters in an ashram at Ahmednagar.

In Mumbai for a job

The victim spent her childhood in the ashram and when she turned 18 she left it according to the rules. Later she shifted to her sister’s place in Aurangabad. However, in 2010-11 she shifted to Mumbai to search for a job. She went to the APMC market where she met the accused. As he worked in a rationing office, he would often go to the market.



The woman’s sisters have claimed that they knew she had got married to the accused. Pic/Hanif Patel

The police said the accused offered to find a job for her and also help with accommodation. Later the accused gave her the job of a sales person in a shop at Borivli. She worked at the shop for some years and later the accused asked her to stay with him in a Borivli flat. The woman moved in with him.

Later the couple shifted to a 2 BhK in Mira Road. They also fell in love and decided to marry. The woman’s sisters have claimed that they knew she got married to him. They claimed he would not let her talk to them. They also claimed that he would never let the deceased step out of the house alone. He would also keep holding her hand when they went out and never let anyone talk to her.

‘We had got married’

DCP Jayant Bajbale said, “The accused and deceased woman were in a live-in relationship. He has confessed that they married each other in Borivli in a temple but did not register this.”