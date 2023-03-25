Breaking News
Nullah cleaning: 4 per cent done, 2 months to clear 96 per cent silt in Mumbai
Lalbaug murder case: Rimple remanded in judicial custody
Eight months on, Mumbai University’s girls’ hostel has no water
Mumbai Crime: After rape, accused took 20-year-old to sell her gold chain, says Police
Babulnath Shivling: No cracks, but care required, recommends IIT Bombay report
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai stabbing spree 54 year old accused remanded to police custody till Mar 29

Mumbai stabbing spree: 54-year-old accused remanded to police custody till Mar 29

Updated on: 25 March,2023 07:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The accused, who was mentally disturbed, allegedly attacked five of his neighbours at Parvati Mansion building in Grant Road around 3.30 pm on Friday

Mumbai stabbing spree: 54-year-old accused remanded to police custody till Mar 29

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


A 54-year-old man who killed his three neighbours in a stabbing spree at a building in south Mumbai has been remanded to police custody till March 29, police said on Saturday.


Chetan Gala, arrested on charges of murder and attempt to murder, was produced before a local court, which sent him in police custody, an official said.



The accused, who was mentally disturbed, allegedly attacked five of his neighbours at Parvati Mansion building in Grant Road around 3.30 pm on Friday.


Jayendrabhai Mistry (77), his wife Ila Bai (70) and 18-year-old Jenil Bhrambhatt were killed, while the condition of Snehal Brahmbhat (44), who sustained serious injuries in the knife attack, remains critical and Prakash Waghmare (53), a house-help is out of danger, the official said.

Mumbai: Woman accuses husband and in-laws of sexual harassment; six booked

Gala had been frustrated ever since his wife and children left him two months ago due to his bad temper. He believed that his neighbours had instigated his family members and in a fit of rage, he went on a stabbing spree, the official said.

During the attack, Gala had also allegedly picked up an eight-year-old boy and tried to stab him, but people in vicinity shouted at him to stop, after which he let the child go, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you practice ecotourism?
mumbai mumbai news mumbai crime news news Crime News mumbai police

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK