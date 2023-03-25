Breaking News
Nullah cleaning: 4 per cent done, 2 months to clear 96 per cent silt in Mumbai
Lalbaug murder case: Rimple remanded in judicial custody
Eight months on, Mumbai University’s girls’ hostel has no water
Mumbai Crime: After rape, accused took 20-year-old to sell her gold chain, says Police
Babulnath Shivling: No cracks, but care required, recommends IIT Bombay report
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Woman accuses husband and in laws of sexual harassment six booked

Mumbai: Woman accuses husband and in-laws of sexual harassment; six booked

Updated on: 25 March,2023 06:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

An FIR has been registered under sections 376 (2) (f) (commits rape on a woman when she is under 12 years of age), 354 A (sexual harassment), 498 A (husband or relatives of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code

Mumbai: Woman accuses husband and in-laws of sexual harassment; six booked

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


A woman was allegedly raped and sexually harassed by six persons, including her husband and in-laws, in Bhoiwada area of central Mumbai, police said on Saturday.
The matter came to light when the victim approached the Bhoiwada police station with a complaint on Friday, an official said.


As per the complaint, the woman was allegedly harassed by her husband, in-laws and other members of his family between November 2001 and May 2022, he said.
The victim has made some serious allegations against her husband and other family members and the police are verifying those, he said.



Also read: Maha: Two arrested for availing vehicle loans using fake documents in Palghar


The victim has also alleged that her mother-in-law tried to perform black magic on her, the official said.

An FIR has been registered under sections 376 (2) (f) (commits rape on a woman when she is under 12 years of age), 354 A (sexual harassment), 498 A (husband or relatives of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you practice ecotourism?
mumbai mumbai news news Crime News mumbai crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK