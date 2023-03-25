Breaking News
Nullah cleaning: 4 per cent done, 2 months to clear 96 per cent silt in Mumbai
Lalbaug murder case: Rimple remanded in judicial custody
Eight months on, Mumbai University’s girls’ hostel has no water
Mumbai Crime: After rape, accused took 20-year-old to sell her gold chain, says Police
Babulnath Shivling: No cracks, but care required, recommends IIT Bombay report
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Palghar Farmer sentenced to life imprisonment for killing two persons injuring another

Palghar: Farmer sentenced to life imprisonment for killing two persons, injuring another

Updated on: 25 March,2023 04:21 PM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

Top

On the morning of August 4, 2017, Katela attacked the male victim, Sakharam Laxman Katela, with a cudgel. When his mother Laxmi and wife Suchita intervened, he assaulted them too, the court was told

Palghar: Farmer sentenced to life imprisonment for killing two persons, injuring another

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


A court in Maharashtra's Palghar district has sentenced a 33-year-old farmer to life imprisonment after convicting him for killing a woman and her son and seriously injuring her daughter-in-law.


Additional Sessions Judge Dr MS Deshpande also fined Sharad Devu Katela Rs 9,000 while pronouncing the judgment on Friday.



According to Additional Public Prosecutor SB Sawant, the convict is a resident of Farlepada, Manor, in the district. The victims too lived in the same village and were his relatives, he told the court.


The victims and Katela had differences over many issues. The victims had also complained to police against Katela, said Sawant.

Also read: Mumbai: Gang posing as Narcotics Control Bureau officers busted in Akola, 4 held

On the morning of August 4, 2017, Katela attacked the male victim, Sakharam Laxman Katela, with a cudgel. When his mother Laxmi and wife Suchita intervened, he assaulted them too, the court was told.

While Sakharam and Laxmi died, Suchita suffered grievous injuries.

The defence sought leniency on the grounds Katela is a poor farmer and has young children to take care of, while the prosecution sought capital punishment.
After hearing the arguments, the court sentenced Katela to life imprisonment saying the case did not fall in the "rarest of rare" category. It said some leniency can be shown over fine and limited it to Rs 9,000.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you practice ecotourism?
news mumbai crime news Crime News mumbai news palghar MID DAY

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK