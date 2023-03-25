Palghar: Farmer sentenced to life imprisonment for killing two persons, injuring another

On the morning of August 4, 2017, Katela attacked the male victim, Sakharam Laxman Katela, with a cudgel. When his mother Laxmi and wife Suchita intervened, he assaulted them too, the court was told

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

A court in Maharashtra's Palghar district has sentenced a 33-year-old farmer to life imprisonment after convicting him for killing a woman and her son and seriously injuring her daughter-in-law.

Additional Sessions Judge Dr MS Deshpande also fined Sharad Devu Katela Rs 9,000 while pronouncing the judgment on Friday.

According to Additional Public Prosecutor SB Sawant, the convict is a resident of Farlepada, Manor, in the district. The victims too lived in the same village and were his relatives, he told the court.

The victims and Katela had differences over many issues. The victims had also complained to police against Katela, said Sawant.

On the morning of August 4, 2017, Katela attacked the male victim, Sakharam Laxman Katela, with a cudgel. When his mother Laxmi and wife Suchita intervened, he assaulted them too, the court was told.

While Sakharam and Laxmi died, Suchita suffered grievous injuries.

The defence sought leniency on the grounds Katela is a poor farmer and has young children to take care of, while the prosecution sought capital punishment.

After hearing the arguments, the court sentenced Katela to life imprisonment saying the case did not fall in the "rarest of rare" category. It said some leniency can be shown over fine and limited it to Rs 9,000.

