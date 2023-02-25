Maharashtra: 116 persons held, 129 cases registered in combing operation in Thane

The drive, which started late Friday night, saw the deployment of 223 officials and 1,054 constables, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ashok Morale said

Representational Pic

A total of 116 persons were arrested and 129 cases were registered in Maharashtra's Thane city after an "all out" anti-crime combing operation was carried out, an official said on Saturday.

The drive, which started late Friday night, saw the deployment of 223 officials and 1,054 constables, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ashok Morale said.

"A total of 116 persons were arrested. We registered 129 cases, including for possession of firearms, prohibition, gambling, drugs. We seized property worth Rs 1,13,070 during the all night operation. We booked 1,553 persons for traffic offences and Rs 8.59 lakh were collected in fines," he said.

Also Read: Crime Branch lays trap in Vile Parle, nabs two with e-cigarettes worth Rs 1 lakh

Another official said a police team was roughed up during the drive in Rajnoli area of Bhiwandi in Thane, after which one man was arrested.

The man was held for assault on government servant to deter him from doing his duty as well as other offences, the Kongaon police station official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever