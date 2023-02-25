Breaking News
Mumbai: Man makes fake bomb blast threat call to police, held from Palghar
Essence of justice lies in speedy resolution of disputes: Justice Hima Kohli
SC halts laying of concrete blocks in Matheran's Ecologically Sensitive Area
Work happens on ground, not online: Maharashtra CM Shinde taunts Uddhav
BJP-NDA will win Lok Sabha, Maharashtra Assembly polls in 2024: Nitin Gadkari

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra 116 persons held 129 cases registered in combing operation in Thane

Maharashtra: 116 persons held, 129 cases registered in combing operation in Thane

Updated on: 25 February,2023 10:02 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The drive, which started late Friday night, saw the deployment of 223 officials and 1,054 constables, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ashok Morale said

Maharashtra: 116 persons held, 129 cases registered in combing operation in Thane

Representational Pic


A total of 116 persons were arrested and 129 cases were registered in Maharashtra's Thane city after an "all out" anti-crime combing operation was carried out, an official said on Saturday.


The drive, which started late Friday night, saw the deployment of 223 officials and 1,054 constables, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ashok Morale said.



"A total of 116 persons were arrested. We registered 129 cases, including for possession of firearms, prohibition, gambling, drugs. We seized property worth Rs 1,13,070 during the all night operation. We booked 1,553 persons for traffic offences and Rs 8.59 lakh were collected in fines," he said.


Also Read: Crime Branch lays trap in Vile Parle, nabs two with e-cigarettes worth Rs 1 lakh

Another official said a police team was roughed up during the drive in Rajnoli area of Bhiwandi in Thane, after which one man was arrested.

The man was held for assault on government servant to deter him from doing his duty as well as other offences, the Kongaon police station official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
maharashtra thane thane crime Crime News India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK