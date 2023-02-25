Mumbai Crime Branch lays trap in Vile Parle, nabs two with e-cigarettes worth Rs 1 lakh

According to the police, the officials of Unit 10 of the Mumbai Crime Cranch had initially received a tip-off that two men with a huge quantity of e-cigarettes would be reaching the Vile Parle area on February 24

Representational Pic. iStock

The Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police on Saturday said it arrested two men for allegedly being in possession with banned e-cigarettes worth Rs 1 lakh.

According to the police, the officials of Unit 10 of the city crime branch had initially received a tip-off that two men with a huge quantity of e-cigarettes would be reaching the Vile Parle area on February 24. Acting on the information, a team of crime branch officials led by Inspector Deepak Sawant reached the spot and laid a trap. As per the information, two men reached the spot with a bag and the officials immediately detained them.

"On checking the bag, the officials found a huge quantity of imported e-cigarettes which are banned in the country. The police seized the property and arrested the duo," an official said.

The police said, in the matter, a case under relevant sections was registered with the Juhu Police and further investigations in the case are going on. The two arrested in the matter are aged- 25 and 26-year-old.

The Mumbai Police have launched a major crackdown on the sale of banned e-cigarettes in the city. The city police, its crime branch and other units have been conducting raids in Mumbai in connection with the sale of banned e-cigarettes.

Earlier, according to the police, on February 16, the officials of Unit 7 of the Mumbai Crime Branch raided two shops selling the banned e-cigarettes in the area and arrested three people in the matter.

Last week, the Unit10 of the Mumbai Crime Branch had raided shops in Andheri and Powai areas in Mumbai and seized over Rs 47,000 worth of e-cigarettes. Following the raid, two people- aged 40 and 43-year-old were arrested for the sale of banned e-cigarettes.

Previously, the Anti-Narcotics Cell had also carried out six major operations and arrested 10 people, including the owner of Mumbai’s iconic Muchhad Panwala, Shivkumar Tiwari, for allegedly selling e-cigarettes.