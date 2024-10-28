The accused include personnel of the orphanage, including a woman caretaker who did not report the abuse that took place between July and September, an official said

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a Navi Mumbai orphanage in Maharashtra, police said on Monday, adding that four people has been booked in the matter and the probe was underway, reported the PTI.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered at Khandeshwar police station under sections 64 (rape) and 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said, as per the PTI.

The accused include personnel of the orphanage, including a woman caretaker who did not report the abuse that took place between July and September, he said.

As per the first information report, one of the accused entered the girl's quarters through the window and raped her in July, while another man similarly assaulted her last month, the official said.

He said that one of the men touched the girl inappropriately.

The woman caretaker knew about the abuse but did not report it to the police, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made in the case, the news agency reported on Monday.

Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago

A teacher was reportedly arrested by the Mumbai Police after a teenage girl disclosed during a counselling session that she was allegedly molested by him a decade ago, a police official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

A case was registered on Thursday on the complaint of the school where the victim is studying in Class XII, the Powai police station official said.

"The 17-year-old girl said at the counselling session that the teacher used to come to her home to teach Arabic. If she did not complete her homework, the accused would touch her inappropriately. The girl said these incidents took place when she was 6-8 years old," the official informed, as per the PTI.

The accused was arrested within four hours of the case being registered, the official said, adding he was charged under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(with PTI inputs)