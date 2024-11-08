Efforts are on to arrest the owner of of the plot on which ganja was being cultivated, said an official

Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has seized 2,816 kilograms of ganja crop worth Rs 5.63 crore from a field in Dhule district Maharashtra, an official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch raided the farm, the official said.

Efforts are on to arrest the owner of of the plot on which ganja was being cultivated, he added.

"On August 15, a man was held in Sakinaka by the ANC's Bandra unit with 47 kilograms of ganja. His interrogation revealed he had bought the contraband from one Kiran Koli, a resident of Shirpur in Dhule. We found that Koli was cultivating ganja on his 2.25 acre farm plot," he said, according to the PTI.

"A raid on the farm plot led to the seizure of ganja worth Rs 5.63 crore. We confiscated ganja crop weighing 2,774 kilograms and 42.5 kg dry ganja. Further probe into the peddling network is underway, the official added.

Liquor, drugs, freebies worth Rs 13.26 crore seized in Thane district since mode code kicked in

Meanwhile, between October 15, when the model code of conduct for Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 came into force, and November 5, authorities in Thane district have seized liquor, drugs and freebies worth Rs 13.26 crore, officials said, as per the PTI.

According to the PTI, a total of 209 FIRs have been registered in connection with the seizures, Thane Collector Ashok Shingare said during a review meeting with Special Observer (Expenses) B R Balakrishnan on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

Shingare shared a presentation on key numbers associated with the upcoming polls in the Thane district, which has 72,29,339 voters spread across 18 assembly segments. Of them, 22,82,882 are women and 1,415 are from the third gender category.

The district has 1,72,981 voters in the age group of 18-19 years, 38,149 persons with disabilities eligible to cast their ballots and 56,976 voters above the age of 85.

A total of 30,868 staff will man the election process in the district, Shingare said.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

(with PTI inputs)